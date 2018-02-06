PSEi plummets to 8400, tracking Wall St

LOCAL shares plunged further to the 8,400 level in early trading on Tuesday as the market continued to correct from overbought levels, mirroring US stocks.

At the noon break, the bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) shed another 1.93 percent or 166.40 points to 8,449.60. The broader All Shares lost 1.73 percent or 87.52 points to 4,982.90.

“The market plunged by about 200 points as it was carried by the United States due to fear of interest rate hikes…,” Summit Securities, Inc. President Harry Liu said.

Wall Street slumped by 1,175 points on concerns that the US central bank or Federal Reserve might hike its key interest rate earlier than anticipated to counter inflationary pressure from the surging economy.

“In the meantime, the market is going through a medium-term overbought condition, so expect the market to start to consolidate,” Liu added.

All indices settled in the red led by financials, down 2.42 percent. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS