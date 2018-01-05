PSEi posts second record high for 2018

The stock market notched a second record high for the year on Thursday with analysts noting continued investor optimism over a newly-implemented tax reform package.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) added 0.18 percent or 15.70 points to close at 8,739.83, the highest since Wednesday’s 8,724.13. The index also reached an intra-day peak of 8,690.34.

The wider All Shares, meanwhile, posted a 0.10-percent gain or 5.10 points to finish at 5,059.75.

“The market is still driven by the positive impact from the [tax reform law’s]implementation and the expectation of government spending…,” BDO Unibank chief market strategist Jonathan Ravelas said.

“Then add to that the potential impact of the full year 2017 [corporate]earnings, so these all moved the market,” he added.

The Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act, which took effect on Monday, is expected to generate billions of pesos in revenues to fund the government’s infrastructure projects.

A Regina Capital Development Corp. analyst, meanwhile, said Philippine markets had tracked fresh record highs on Wall Street.

Sectoral indices were mixed on Thursday with services, mining and oil, and property posting significant declines.

Volume turnover reached 1.03 billion, valued P9.17 billion.

Losers outnumbered winners, 121 to 86, while 47 issues were unchanged.