PSEi down on profit-taking; investors wait for SONA

PHILIPPINE shares retreated during the morning trading on Monday on profit-taking following Friday’s gains, as investors wait-and-see for big key pushes from President Rodrigo Duterte who will deliver his second state of the nation address (SONA) later.

The benchmark index declined 0.28 percent or 22.35 points at 7,967.38 during the early trading. The wider All Shares dropped 0.23 percent or 10.96 points at 4,760.68.

“There was a little of buy up on Friday’s close so there’s [an]obvious profit taking,” Regina Capital Development Corp. said in a market note.

“Plus they want to wait for what President Duterte will discuss in the SONA,” it added.

Harry Liu, President of Summit Securities, Inc. said the market behavior was purely technical, with the market closing by more than 1 percent on Friday.

“The President’s speech seems to have nothing of negative. Market is just doing the same thing, resistance-support behavior, and waiting for the SONA,” he said.

Nearly all market indices were in the red. Mining and Oil posted the biggest decline (-1.04 percent), followed by Property (-0.46 percent), Financials (-0.30 percent), Holding Firms (-0.25 percent), and Industrials (-0.16 percent).

Services posted insignificant gains at 0.06 percent.

Henry Sy’s SM Prime Holdings was the biggest loser at 2.01 percent, while Philippine Estates Corp. surged 13.73 percent.