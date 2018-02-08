PSEi recovers on bargain-hunting

SHARE prices bounced back on Wednesday on bargain-hunting following recent declines.

The benchmark index rose 1.37 percent or 117.14 points to close at 8,667.56. The broader All Shares grew 1.16 percent or 58.17 points to end at 5,086.08.

Eagle Equities, Inc. President Joseph Roxas said the market recovered following a two-day decline, coupled with the strengthening of peso.

On Wednesday, the peso strengthened against the greenback, adding P0.34 to close at P51.12 versus Tuesday’s close of P51.46.

IB Gimenez Securities, Inc. research head Joylin Telagen echoed Roxas’ view, saying investors bought on dips also ahead of the earnings season, when listed firms announce their financial performance for the previous year.

All sub-indices ended higher, with the industrials leading the gains, up 2.12 percent.

More than 1.28 billion issues valued at P9.08 billion changed hands.

Winners led losers, 127 to 82, while 42 issues were unchanged.