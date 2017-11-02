PSEi returns to 8,500 level after Fed leaves rates unchanged

PHILIPPINE shares rebounded in early trading on Thursday, returning to the 8,500 level on news that the US Federal Reserve held off on raising interest rates.

The benchmark index added 141.33 points or 1.69 percent to 8,506.59. The broader All Shares rose 59.01 points or 1.21 percent to 4,950.94.

“I think [the market is]higher by a lot today because it saw that the Fed did not raise rates, which gave listed firms [time]to adjust,” COL Financial chief technical analyst Juanis Barredo said.

“Banks also did well and the general mood in the [Asian markets] was quite buoyant and helped restore optimism,” he added.

The Fed in its recent Federal Open Market Committee meeting voted unanimously to leave interest rates unchanged but said it remains on track to raise rates one more time this year.

“The momentum is there for the market. Nagkaroon ng [There was a] minor correction but the air of optimism is still there,” First Grade Finance, Inc. Managing Director Astro del Castillo said, adding that sentiment in the local market is also catching up with those of its regional peers.

Among the sectoral indices, only the industrial sub-index was lower at the midday market recess. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS