PSEi returns to 8,000 level; trade war concerns recede

THE stock market snapped a losing streak on Tuesday, returning to the 8,000 level, as concerns over a trade war between China and the United States eased.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) grew by 1.44 percent or 114.65 points to claw up to 8,047.03. The wider All Shares rose 1.21 percent or 57.79 points to end at 4,854.46.

“It’s mainly a technical rebound after the trading tension between US and China had eased with an oversold status of the market,” Diversified Securities, Inc. trader Aniceto Pangan said.

He also cited possible window dressing by fund managers ahead of the Holy Week break and and end of the first quarter.

Philippine markets will be closed on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

Garie Ouano, research director at China Bank Securities Corp., said valuations were likely the main driver of Tuesday’s trading since the index was already trading at historic lows in terms of price-per-earnings ratios.

“Technical indicators also point to the index being oversold,” Ouano said.

All sub-indices were in the green on Tuesday with the financials sector leading the gains with a 2.21 percent rise.

Volume turnover reached 2.9 billion shares valued P6.5 billion.

Advancers led decliners, 148 to 64, while 33 issues were unchanged.