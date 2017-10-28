PSEi up slightly; Q3 results awaited

The stock market regained ground on Friday but stayed inside 8,200 territory as investors chose to await the release of more earnings results.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) added 0.34 percent or 28.03 points to close at 8,295.95. The broader All Shares rose 0.25 percent or 12.11 points to finish at 4,857.56.

“Philippine shares were traded upwards towards [the]close as earnings were … starting to come in,” a Regina Capital Development Corp. analyst noted.

PSEi heavyweight Manila Electric Company was among those that reported latest earnings, which were up 2.66 percent to P15.4 billion as of end-September.

“Investors have been on the sidelines this week awaiting more results, as evident by thin value turnover this week amounting to just P5 billion to P6 billion from average of close to P10 billion,” the analyst added.

Nearly all sub-indices recovered on Friday except for holding firms that marginally dropped by 0.03 percent.

Only 648 million issues valued P4.6 billion were traded.

Losers and winners were even at 95 each while 46 issues were unchanged.