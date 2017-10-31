PSEi starts week up 0.84%

The stock market returned to the 8,300 level on Monday with the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) adding 0.84 percent or 69.31 points to close at 8,365.26.

The wider All Shares likewise rose 0.71 percent or 34.37 points to finish at 4,891.93.

Analysts said the gain was likely due to window-dressing ahead of the end of the month and a two-day holiday beginning Tuesday.

“I think it’s just the month-end windowdressing, ahead of earnings reports until November 15,” IB Gimenez Securities, Inc. research head Joylin Telagen said.

A Regina Capital Development Corp. said that investors were quiet as “evidenced by continued low value turnover,” he said.

“Window dressing was also another catalyst aside from positive closes in regional markets,” he added.

October 31 and November 1 have been declared special non-working holidays to allow the predominantly Roman Catholic Philippines to celebrate All Saints’ Day.

The financials sector was the only sub-index in the red on Tuesday, falling by 0.85 percent.

Just 730 million shares valued at P6.6 billion changed hands.

Winners led losers, 96 to 87, while 58 issues were unchanged.