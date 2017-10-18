PSEi tumbles to 8,300 level on profit-taking

THE stock market tumbled to the 8,300 level in midday trading on Wednesday as investors started to cash in gains following the recent highs.

At the midday break, the benchmark index lost 1.38 percent or 117.63 points to 8,380.11. The wider All Shares dropped 1.15 percent or 57.18 points to 4,901.35.

“The market, even if it’s in an uptrend, will not go straight up, so this sequence of ebbs along the rising tide may be expected,” AP Securities, Inc. equities trader Gerard Barboza said.

“Investors may take some of these declines though as opportunities for buying strong blues [blue chips]that are correcting,” he added.

The index soared to new highs on Tuesday, flirting with the 8,500 level, as investors cheered over news that Marawi City has been liberated from terrorist influence almost five months following President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

All sub-indices declined led by holding firms, which lost 1.80 percent.