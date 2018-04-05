PSEi weighed down by Jollibee labor issue

The stock market dropped to the 7,900 level on Wednesday, weighed down by trade war fears and a Labor department order directing listed Jollibee Foods Corp. to regularize over 6,000 employees.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) dropped 0.63 percent or 51.05 points to close at 7,997.67. The broader All Shares dipped 0.29 percent or 13.87 points to close at 4,858.03.

First Grade Finance, Inc. Managing Director Astro del Castillo noted that renewed concerns over a trade war between China and the United States had affected markets across the region.

“Adding to that was Jollibee weighing down on the local market given the recent announcement from DoLE

(Department of Labor and Employment), which of course will have a possible impact on its earnings,” he added.

The Labor department on Wednesday ordered the fastfood giant to absorb 6,482 workers deployed by two contractors to ensure compliance with labor laws. It also ordered Jollibee to refund some P15 million in “illegally collected payments” to 426 workers.

“Philippine markets sold off heavily in the afternoon after … DoLE ordered [the regularization],” Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said.

“Not only was this limited to Jollibee, but many other companies that would be affected were suddenly sold down,” he added.

Aside from Jollibee, the Labor department also ordered Burger King to regularize 704 contractual employees and said it was going to inspect McDonalds and Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Jollibee shares ended Wednesday down 3.85% or P11.40 to P285 per.

Only the property and mining and oil sectors closed in the green, gaining by 0.13 percent and 2.05 percent, respectively.

Over 1.6 billion issues valued at P6.9 billion changed hands.

Losers led winners, 107 to 103, while 46 issues remained unchanged.