PSG bars reporters briefly from Palace

The Presidential Security Group (PSG) temporarily barred some reporters from entering Malacañang as security tightened during Labor Day on Tuesday.

Reporters and crew of television networks, including state-run PTV4, were among those stopped at the Palace gates despite having vehicle passes.

The reporters were eventually allowed to enter after members of the Malacañang Press Corps. made several calls to PSG chief of operations Potenciano Camba.

In an interview, Camba apologized for the incident, saying stricter security was being implemented after the PSG received reports of an attempt to hold protest rallies near Malacañang.

“Because it’s Labor Day, we are anticipating protest rallies [here in]Mendiola so [we placed the area on heightened alert],” Camba told Palace reporters.

“[If ever we have caused inconvenience, we are so sorry],” he said.

Camba added that there was no order to bar the media from entering Malacañang.

“[There is none. We just haven’t talked with the PCOO regarding a lot of mediamen who will enter the premises],” he said, referring to the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

“We have a heightened alert, and our leadership has declared a red alert, effective yesterday. So our security procedures [were ramped up today because]we’re expecting protest rallies in Mendiola [starting now until this afternoon),” Camba added.

He said the PSG was also not expecting reporters to be in Malacañang on a holiday.

"[We contacted the PCOO because we did not expect that more members of the [Malacanang Press Corps]will work in Malacañang that day, so we clarified it with the PCOO],” Camba added.

In a separate interview, PSG chief Lope Dagoy also apologized for the “misunderstanding.”

“[T[There had been a misunderstanding, because we declared a red alert because there were reports of threats so we are just making sure] Dagoy said.

The PSG chief added that he immediately called Camba upon learning about the “ruckus.”

“[O[Our soldiers were just not expecting a lot of mediamen to go there. There had been a ruckus so I called up Col. Camba] Dagoy said.

“[T[To your colleagues I say we are so sorry, we don’t intend this to happen] he added.

The Malacañang Press Corps, the guild of reporters covering the Palace and President Rodrigo Duterte, is yet to issue a statement on the incident.