PSI conducts ‘Grassroots training

The Philippine Sports Institute-Sports Mapping Action Research Talent Identification (PSI-Smart ID) opened its “Grassroots Coaching Program” on Saturday for Ilocos-based trainors and coaches at the Marcos Centennial Arena Stadium in Laoag City on Saturday.

Sports Commissioner Arnold Agustin spearheaded the four-day event together with Favio Bartolome, Head Sports Consultant for the province of Ilocos Norte.

Joining them are coaching experts from different sports including athletics, arnis, boxing, badminton, football, and sepak takraw. These coaches will teach local PE teachers and mentors how to properly identify and harness local talents.

Former PBA player and now basketball coach Christian Luanzon also attended the event to share his coaching principles to participants.

The participants were mostly PE teachers who were invited by Gene Reginaldo, Education Program Supervisor-MAPEH of DepEd Ilocos Norte.

Ilocos Norte is part of Region 1 which finished 13th in the recent Palarong Pambansa.