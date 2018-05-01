PSI, PSL unite to bring back PH glory days

Aiming to reclaim the country’s lost glory in swimming, the Philippine Swimming Incorporated (PSI) and the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) have joined forces in hopes of providing more opportunities to the swimming community.

PSL president Susan Papa told reporters on Tuesday that their unification with PSI would help elevate the country’s level of competitiveness in the sport most especially with the presence of two-time Olympian Ral Rosario.

Rosario, who is the current president of PSI, has competed in numerous swimming events all over the world such as the 1972 Summer Olympics and the 1976 Summer Olympics.

“I really believe that with Ral Rosario now leading the swimming in the country, will give us now the winning stage again. In addition, we are here to help bring swimming into the winning stage because right now, it is sinking,” Papa said.

In last year’s Southeast Asian Games held in Kuala Lumpur, the country managed to win just three silvers and four bronze medals in the aquatic swimming contest.

Papa added that Rosario will also be opening a selection process to help determine the tankers who will represent the country in competitions abroad.

PSI president Rosario said that the unification with PSL would also give every city in the country a chance to represent the country.

“We need to bring the community together, to work together. The issue between PSI and PSL has been a long-standing issue and I think its time to bring it to an end. We should do the unification for the benefit of swimmers and the benefit of the swimming community,” Rosario said.

Rosario also encouraged the swimming community to settle their differences and work together as a unit to help bring back the golden age of the sport.

Also present at the press conference was seven-time SEA Games gold medalist and many-time Olympian Akiko Thomson and Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh who shattered two records in the recently-concluded Palarong Pambansa held in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

Mojdeh dominated the 100m butterfly, 200m individual medley (IM), 100m breaststroke, 50m butterfly, 4x100m medley relay, 4x50m medley relay gold.

The 11-year old tanker ruled the 100m butterfly and 200m IM in record-breaking fashion. She swam 1:06.1 in the century butterfly, shattering Camille Buico’s two-year record of 1:06.9, then clocked 2:33.12 in the 200m IM, eclipsing Raven Faith Alcoseba’s two-year mark of 2:33.71.

With these showing, Mojdeh is qualified to compete in the Southeast Asian Age-Group Swimming Championships the country will be hosting in July.

According to Rosario, all gold and silver medallists in Palarong Pambansa are qualified to be included in the Philippine junior team for the SEA Age-Group.