P’sinan steps up drive vs poverty

BAYAMBANG, Pangasinan: Mayor Cezar Quiambao has intensified the campaign against poverty and malnutrition to lift this town from its status as the poorest in Region 1 and fourth among municipalities with the most number of malnourished children nationwide.

In line with this he initiated free livelihood training seminars and vocational courses for the unemployed indigent parents and feeding programs for their children in the 77 barangays here.

This was in response to the appeal of the National Nutrition Council in Region I (NCC-Region 1) and Regional Organization of Nutrition Development Advocates in Region I (RONDA-Region 1) to address the two primary problems in the town.

In a meeting earlier with local officials, the NCC and RONDA brought here the 2016 RONDA civic advocacy activities where more than 300 pregnant and lactating mothers and their children were benefited by gift-giving, raffle, story-telling and kids play, de-worming, medical, dental and nutrition services, an orientation on the first 1,000 days of pregnancy and a livelihood demo on buro (fish paste) making.

Ma. Eileen Blanco, NNC regional nutrition coordinator said the indigents in Bayambang were chosen as beneficiary because it was the poorest town in Region I and ranked No. 4 municipality with the highest rate of malnutrition nationwide.