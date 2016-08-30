PSL 101st National Series call for entries

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) opens its doors to aspiring young swimmers as it stages its 101st National Series Novice and Motivational Swimming Meet on Saturday at the Diliman Preparatory School in Quezon City.

The event is open to all with ages 6-under up to 15-over for boys and girls.

“This is really a grassroots development program. They are starting as novice and if they stay in the program, you can see what they will become a year after,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

“We are starting this novice program to continue our search for new talents and potential swimmers. We monitor them, from novice to become regular competitive swimmers,” she added.

Trophies and medals will be awarded to the Most Outstanding Swimmers per age band.

“We inspire our new swimmers, recruit and train them. Again use swimming for healthy citizenry, discipline this young kids and perhaps become champions, you will never know. The least and help themselves become varsity swimmers and finish their studies,” Papa stressed.

Among the products of the PSL novice competitions are Marc Bryan Dula, Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh and Kyla Soguilon, who are now making waves in international competitions including the South Africa, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan.

Dula will be seeing action in the SSC Midget Swimming Championship scheduled next month in Singapore.

PSL is a national sports swimming association for Universities and Colleges accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines (Fessap), internationally affiliated member of Federation of International Sports University (FISU).