PSL 102nd National Series begins Sunday

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) will be holding its 102nd National Series on Sunday at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

The one-day meet will feature three categories – Class A-B, Class C at Class Novice – as PSL continues its search for talented swimmers who will represent the country in international tournaments.

“Right now, we are preparing for our international competitions in the coming months. This event will serve as tryout to select swimmers who will be representing our country. We want to give these kids proper exposure to gauge their skills against their foreign counterparts. This is part of our grassroots development program,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

There are 10 divisions in each category – the 6-under, 7-year, 8-year, 9-year, 10-year, 11-year, 12-year, 13-year, 14-year and 15-over for boys and girls.

The top three team in each event will receive medals while the top swimmers in each age band will get the Most Outstanding Swimmer award.

“This is open to all with no membership requirement. We want to open the doors to our young swimmers who want to be part of our team competing abroad,” added Papa.

PSL has won numerous medals in international competitions this year including in the Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Perth, Australia, Tokyo Winter Swimming Championship in Japan, Hong Kong Stingrays Swimming Championship, Singapore Invitational Swimming Meet and the SSC Singapore Midget Meet.

