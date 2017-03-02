PSL 110th National Series begins Sunday

More than 500 tankers will be vying for honors in the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) 110th National Series slated on Sunday at the Diliman Preparatory School (DPS) swimming pool in Quezon City.

The DPS swimming team led by veteran international campaigners Lee Grant Cabral, Albert Sermonia 2nd, Paul Christian King Cusing and Paula Carmela Cusing, will be gunning for third-straight overall championship title.

“The Philippine Swimming League is beginning to search for talents for international competitions. We have received a lot of invitations this year and we need to identify the swimmer as early as possible,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The DPS tankers dominated the last two editions of the National Series – the 108th held at the DPS swimming pool and the 109th staged at the Avila swimming pool in Bataan.

“We want to expose our young swimmers to a high-level of competition. We also have to sustain what we have accomplished last year or better yet surpass it,” added Papa.

Gold medals are at stake in 10 division, namely 6-under, 7-year, 8-year, 9-year, 10-year, 11-year, 12-year, 13-year, 14-year and 15-over – in girls and boys with the top swimmer in each category going home with the Most Outstanding Swimmer award.

The tournament serves as qualifying to select swimmers for international competitions in Thailand, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong.

“We want to discover more young swimmers. It’s our goal to open the doors to these young tankers, give them proper exposure and mold them for future big international competitions,” stressed Papa.

Last year, PSL won numerous gold medals in different international competitions including the star-studded Hamilton Aquatics Winter Long Course 2016 held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates where the Filipino tankers claimed 21 gold, 15 silver and 13 bronze medals.

Besides invitational competitions, the PSL is also revving up for the prestigious 29th Summer World University Games to be held in New Taipei City, Taiwan in August.