PSL 113th National Series begins in Bataan

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) resumes its grassroots development program with the staging of the 113th National Series today at the Sibul Spring Nature Resort in Abucay, Bataan.

The competition serves as qualifying tilt for swimmers who want to compete in the Singapore Asean Midget Meet and the Singapore Invitational Swimming Championship as well as international competitions in Japan, United Arab Emirates, India, Hong Kong and Thailand.

“The swimming competition is open to everyone. It is very easy to join the competition, as you don’t need to pay any membership fee. We are happy with the turnout of this edition in terms of number of participants who registered as early as last month,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

More than 500 swimmers will be seeing action in the one-day meet supported by The Manila Times.

Teams from Alabang, Bicol, Pampanga, Davao, Surigao, Aklan, Cavite, Laguna, Parañaque, Quezon Province, Mindoro, Calapan, Paranaque, Quezon City, Caloocan City, Taguig, Antipolo, Marikina, Pasay, Bulacan, Novaliches, Cagayan de Oro City, Cebu and Baguio have already confirmed participation.

“The Philippine Swimming League continues to launch its grassroots development program in Bataan. We hope to find more talents outside of Manila, we will continue the search to give more swimmers opportunities to compete in international competition,” added Papa.

The PSL has prepared more than 1,000 medals and 100 trophies for winners in each category.

A separate set of trophies— the President’s Trophy—will be awarded to the top male and female swimmers who will earn the highest FINA points. A cash reward of P1,500 each also awaits the winners.

Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy hopes to continue his winning ways following his impressive campaign in the 2017 Prime Star Sport Academy Motivational Swimming Meet held at the Al Nasr Sports Complex in Dubai, United Arab Emirates where he won a total of 12 gold medals.

Diliman Preparatory School standouts Lee Grant Cabral, Albert Sermonia 2nd, Paul Christian King Cusing and Paula Carmela Cusing—all veterans of international competitions—are also expected to show up along with the Mad Barracudas Swimming Team headed by Roger Dante Giron—winner of gold medals in the 2016 Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Perth, Australia.

EMIL C. NOGUERA