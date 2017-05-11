PSL 114th National Series fires off Saturday

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) will be holding its 114th National Series on Saturday at the Garden Resort in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The competition aims to select swimmers for future international competitions including the 2017 Invitational Swimming Championship in Hong Kong, the SICC Invitational Swim Meet in Singapore and the Tokyo Swimming Championship in Japan.

Slots for the prestigious World Summer University Games scheduled in August in Taipei, Taiwan are also at stake for those participants with ages 17 and over.

“This competition is open to all young swimmers who want to qualify for international competitions that we’ll be joining including the prestigious Summer Universiade 2017 in Taiwan. We are opening the doors to our young tankers,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

“This competition is open to all swimmers. We don’t have any restrictions. As long as they are interested and willing to improve as an athlete, we’re here to guide them. The purpose of the competition is to develop the PSL’s grassroots program outside of Manila,” she said.

“We are creating programs with the intention to provide opportunities and appropriate training and educational intervention essential in establishing long-term growth and we are thankful that there are lots of people who support our program,” Papa added.

More than 300 swimmers from different parts of the country have confirmed participation including those from Cebu, Iloilo, Capiz, Bacolod, Davao, Surigao, Cavite, Manila, Marikina, Aklan, Nueva Viscaya and Bicol.

PSL is a national sports swimming association for Universities and Colleges accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines (FESSAP), and an internationally affiliated member of Federation of International Sports University (FISU).