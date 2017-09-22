PSL 121st National Series fires off today

Swimmers from different parts of Luzon will converge in Abucay, Bataan for the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) 121st National Series beginning today at the Sibul Spring Nature Resort.

The tournament serves a qualifying for the 2019 Summer World University Games to be held in Napoli, Italy as well as international competitions in Australia, Japan, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, India and Hong Kong.

Medals and trophies are up for grabs in the 6-under, 7, 8, 9, 10 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15-over for boys and girls categories with the champion team getting P3,000 while the runners-up taking home P2,000 and P1,000.

The top tankers in each age band will receive a Most Outstanding Swimmer plum.

“We’re inviting everyone to participate in this leg. It’s their opportunity to showcase their skills since we’ll be selecting swimmers for international tournaments that we’ll be joining in the future including the 2019 Universiade in Italy,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

College students who want to be a member of the Philippine delegation in the Universiade are expected to participate in the tournament as well as PSL grassroots products Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh, Marc Bryan Dula and Master Charles Janda – all winners of gold medals in international competitions.

“These young swimmers are the future of our country. We are molding them for future international competitions not only for the Universiade but for the Olympics as well,” added Papa.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

