PSL 132nd National Series goes to CDO

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) will stage its 132nd National Series – Long Course Swim Meet on Sunday at the Kagayan Lawndale Spring Resort in Sitio Taguanao, Cagayan de Oro City.

More than 300 tankers have signed up with high hopes of earning spots in major international tournaments the PSL will be joining including the 30th Summer World University Games in Naples, Italy next year, the Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Perth, Australia, the Hong Kong Stingrays Swimming Championship in Hong Kong and the SICC Swimming Championship in Singapore.

“We want to bring our competition to the next level. We want to challenge every swimmer to aim high, to aim for big international competitions. A medal won in any international competition shines brighter than a medal won locally,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

Swimmers from different parts of Mindanao and the Visayas are expected to see action in the tournament that offers the following categories: ages 6-under, seven to 14, and 15-over.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.