PSL aims for 20-gold medal haul in SICC Invitational

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) will be gunning for 20 gold medals when the 2017 SICC Invitational Swimming Championship unfolds today at the Singapore Island Country Club in Singapore.

Male Swimmer of the Year Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy, Female Swimmer of the Year Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque, Heather White of British School Manila, Mikhaela Bliss Dula of Wisenheimer Academy, Triza Tabamo of Tarlac and Master Charles Janda of Bataan will be the first in line as the PSL aims to defend its overall championship crown in the tournament.

The 10-year old Marc Bryan takes part in the boys’ 10-11 200m freestyle while Mojdeh plunges into action in the girls’ 10-11 50m breaststroke. White and Tabamo are up against strong foreign contenders in the girls’ 10-11 200m freestyle while Mikhaela Bliss wants to deliver in the girls’ 8-9 200m freestyle and Janda shoots for gold in the boys’ 8-9 100m butterfly.

“The kids are pumped up and raring to compete against their foreign counterparts. A lot of them are first-timers in international competition and it’s a good exposure for them,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Also eyeing for gold medals are Diliman Preparatory School tankers Lee Grant Cabral (boys’ 10-11 100m butterfly), Albert Semonia II (boys’ 12-13 200m freestyle), Paul Christian King Cusing (boys’ 16-17 50m breaststroke) and Paula Carmela Cusing (girls’ 14-15 50m breaststroke).

College of Saint Benilde standout Andrea Jheremy Pachecho is looking to breaking the tournament record in the girls’ 18-over 50m backstroke as well as Palarong Pambansa two-time Most Bemedalled Swimmer awardee Kyla Soguilon in the girls’ 12-13 50m backstroke.

Seeing action in their respective events are Trump Christian Luistro Jacob Nathan Gapultos, Nathan Anthony Reyes-Cheng, John Leo Paul Salibio, Rey Angelo Capistrano, Nathan Sason, Hannah Ataza, Recz Agustin, Elaine Galang, Alexandra Cortes, Jenn Sermonia and Lucio Cuyong II.

The other members of the team are Kevin Chan, Ara Resado, Uno Resado, Alister Corpuz, Francino Corpuz, John Salinel, Kiara Acierto, Leodd Dalman, Risha De Guzman, Rowena De Guzman, Jindsy Dasion, Chad Espinas, Anton Malayang, Enzo Malayang, Bea Quiambao, Mac Quiambao, Geoel Agcaracar, Aishel Cid Evangelista, Kristin Austria, Alexandra Cortes, Martina Estrella, Chloe Laurente, Coby Rivilla, Jayani Balutan, Max Rosario, Ethan Sergio, Angela Sergio, Sharmaine Sumampong, Richelle Callera, Alexi Gapultos, Jacob Gapultos and Danielle Pelayo.

Besides individual events, medals are up for grabs in relay events – the 200m freestyle relay in boys’ 7-under, girls’ 8-under, boys’ 8-9, girls’ 8-9, boys’ 10-11, girls’ 10-11, boys’ 12-13, girls’ 12-13, boys’ 14-15, girls’ 14-15, boys’ 16-17, boys’ 18-over and girls’ 18-over, and the mixed 200m freestyle relay.