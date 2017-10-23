PSL bags Buccaneer Invitational overall crown

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) won a total of 34 gold medals to claim the overall championship crown in the 2017 Buccaneer Invitational Swimming Championship held at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool in Tokyo, Japan.

Advertisements

The Filipino tankers grabbed 17 more gold medals on the final day of the competition with Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy and Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque nailing new marks in their respective events.

Dula dominated the boys’ 9-10 100m butterfly in 1:15.58 smashing the 1:15.99 old mark while Mojdeh checked in at 1:07.85 in the girls’ 11-12 100m butterfly, besting the previous record of 1:07.88.

The other gold medal winners were Aishel Cid Evangelista in the boys’ 8-under 50m freestyle (31.57) and 100m Individual Medley (1:28.40); Aubrey Tom in the girls’ 9-10 100m IM (1:15.53) and 50m freestyle (31.12); Kyla Soguilon in the girls’ 11-12 50m backstroke (32.09), 50m freestyle (29.21) and 100m IM (1:12.01); Richelle Anne Callera in the girls’ 8-under 50m butterfly (40.08); Master Charles Janda in the boys’ 8-under 25m backstroke (19.36) and 50m butterfly (39.20), and Triza Tabamo in the girls’ 9-10 50m backstroke (36.55).

The other gold medals were from the boys’ 8-under 100m medley relay of Evangelista, Janda, Charles Andallo and Leodd Dalman; girls’ 9-10 200m medley relay of Tom, Tabamo, Martina Estrella and Alex Rejuso; girls’ 11-12 200m medley relay of Mojdeh, Soguilon, Chloe Laurente and Sophia Barcelo; and boys’ 11-12 200m medley relay of Thruelen, Lee Grant Gabral, Raindale Ching and Albert Sermonia 2nd.

Overall, PSL will be going home with 74 medals including 19 silvers and 21 bronzes.

“We’ll be going home with lots of gold medals. I would like to congratulate all of them for a job well done. We are looking forward to be here again next year and hopefully defend our overall title,” said PSL President Susan Papa.