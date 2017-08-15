PSL bags overall title in Singapore

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) collected a total of 72 gold, 67 silver and 55 bronze medals to claim the overall championship crown in the 2017 SICC Invitational Swimming Championships held at the Singapore Island Country Club in Singapore.

Eight PSL tankers were named Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) in their respective age groups led by Aishel Cid Evangelista who broke five new records in the boy’s 7-under category and Richelle Anne Raine Callera who established four marks in the girls’ 7-under event.

Evangelista nailed new marks in the 50m backstroke (43.35), 50m freestyle (36.83), 100m backstroke (1:34.98), 100m freestyle (1:19.26) and 100m breaststroke (1:51.57) while Callera erased the old records in the 100m butterfly (1:43.51), 50m freestyle (39.29), 100m freestyle (1:28.19) and 50m butterfly (41.54).

Also winning MOS awards were Andrea Pacheco (girls’ 18-over) and Kyla Soguilon (girls’ 12-13) – both posted two records in their age groups. Pacheco registered records in the 50m backstroke (34.79) and 50m breaststroke (38.00) and Soguilon shattered the 50m backstroke (33.17) and 100m backstroke (1:13.02) marks.

The other MOS awardees were Diliman Preparatory School standout Lee Grant Cabral in boys’ 10-11, Australia-based Nathan Sason in boys’ 12-13, Martina Estrella in girls’ 8-9 and Kristin Ivy Austria in girls’ 16-17.

Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque’s Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh also notched new marks in the girls’ 10-11 (50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke and 50m butterfly) as well as Kevin Bryle Chan in boys’ 7-under (100m butterfly, 50m breaststroke and 50m butterfly), Kiara Acierto in girls’ 7-under (100m backstroke), Trump Luistro in boys’ 8-9 (200m Individual Medley), the boys’ 7-under 4x50m freestyle relay of Evangelista, Chan, Jude Gapultos and Jeanne Dominic Bongotan, the boys’ 12-13 4x50m freestyle relay of Sason, Albert Semonia II, Ruben White and Neil Salvador, and the boys’ 4x50m medley relay of Sason, White, Salvador and Arbeen Thruelen.

“It’s mission accomplished for us. We would like to congratulate all swimmers who won medals in their respective events. They just made our country proud. It’s just the beginning and we’re hoping to win more medals in the next tournaments that we’ll be participating,” said PSL President Susan Papa who thanked the Philippine Sports Commission, and Sen. Nikki Coseteng and Sonia Baltazar for throwing their full support to the delegation.

Completing the list of medallists were Marc Bryan Dula, Mihakela Bliss Dula, Rey Capistrano, Alexandra Louise Cortes, Paul Christian King Cusing, Lucio Cuyong II, Risha Melvin De Guzman, Master Charles Janda, Jayani Nathanielle Balutan, Nathan Anthony Cheng, Leodd Troy Dalman, Chad Russell Espinas, Enzo lzak Ben Malayang, Gregg Alexander Marasigan, Ann Gabrielle Purisima, Bea Marie Quiambao, Coby Marcos Rivilla, Jenn Albreicht Sermonia and Heather Linasan White.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as the official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).