PSL beach volley action explodes today

Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons of Petron XCS will start their title-retention bid today in the 2018 Philippine Superliga (PSL) Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup at the Sands by the Bay in Pasay City.

Rondina and Pons will see action in Pool A along with veterans Fiola Ceballos and Patty Orendain of Generika Ayala-A, and Danika Gendrauli and Nene Bautista of Cocolife-A.

“We have to strive hard every game because we are up against strong teams and players. We really need to step up,” said Pons during a news conference at the Center Stage Family KTV and Resto Bar-SM By the Bay on Tuesday.

For winning the 2017 title, Pons and Rondina represented the country in the 2017 Southeast Asian Beach Volleyball Championship in Singapore where they reached the quarterfinals.

“We started training right after UAAP because we’re trying to make up for the lost time. I believe this is going to be a competitive tourney because most of the players are now playing beach volley. We really have to be mentally and physically prepared for this,” added Pons.

Playing in Pool B are Mylene Paat and Rap-Rap Aguilar of Cignal-A, Bang Pineda and Sheeka Espinosa of Generika-Ayala-B, and Dhannylaine Demontano and Jackie Estoquia of Sta. Lucia-A.

The Pool C is composed of National Collegiate Athletic Association beach volley champions Nieza and Jeziela Viray of Foton, Cherry May Vivas and Janine Navarro of Cignal-B, and Cecilia Bangad and Caitlyn Viray of Smart.

Fritz Gallenero and Mitch Morente of F2 Logistics, Marge Tejada and Alex Tan of Cocolife-B, and Jonah Sabete and Bianca Lizares of Sta. Lucia-B are the competing teams in Pool D.

The top two pairs after a single round robin will advance to the quarterfinals.

In the men’s division, Josh Ylaya and JP Pareja of Cocolife, Ian Lester Yee and Romnick Rico of University of Santo Tomas, Kris Roy Guzman and Lemuel Arbasto of Foton and Bryan Bagunas and James Natividad of Sands By the Bay will be in Pool A.

Alsali Pajiji and Milover Parcon of Navy, Philip Michael Bagalay and Gregory Utupo of Smart, Mika Abria and Jessie Lopez of Cignal and Joven Camaganakan and Joseph Tipay of Team Volleyball Manila will play in Pool B.