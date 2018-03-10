PSL begins campaign in 2018 Japan Age-Group swim meet

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) will begin its campaign in the 2018 Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship today at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool in Tokyo, Japan.

First to see action is Palarong Pambansa-bound Triza Tabamo of Tarlac City (girls’ 9-10 50m freestyle) to be followed by Kiara Acierto of Cagayan De Oro City (girls’ 8-under 25m freestyle).

International campaigners Aishel Cid Evangelista (boys’ 8-under 25m freestyle), Master Charles Janda (boys’ 9-10 50m freestyle) and Trump Christian Luistro (boys’ 9-10 50m freestyle), as well as newbie Nicholas Ivan Radovan (boys’ 11-12 50m freestyle) are also keen to display their prowess in their respective events.

Reigning PSL Swimmers of the Year Marc Bryan Dula of Wisen­heimer Academy and Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque along with Richelle Anne Callera and Julia Ysabelle Basa will plunge into action mid-day of the competition.

Dula guns for gold in the boys’ 11-12 50m backstroke, Mojdeh in the girls’ 11-12 100m breaststroke, Callera in the girls’ 8-under 25m freestyle and Basa in the girls’ 9-10 50m freestyle.

“The kids are in high morale. We had our training at Toshima Minami Nagasaki Sports Park to let them feel how it’s like to swim during winter. Some of them are not used to this kind of weather but the spirit to win is there. We’re all set and ready to compete,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

Also ready for opening day action are Lawrence Jacob Arabes (boys’ 15-18 50m freestyle), Lawrence Isaac Arabes (boys’ 15-18 50m freestyle), Leonardo Dalman III (boys’ 13-14 400m freestyle), Albren Jan Dayapdapan (boys’ 13-14 50m freestyle), Christine Keith De Luna (girls’ 15-18 50m freestyle), Lei Delos Trinos (girls’ 13-14 50m freestyle), Lance Lotino (boys’ 13-14 50m freestyle), Mervien Jules Mirandilla (boys’ 15-18 50m freestyle), Alexander Radovan (boys’ 15-18 50m freestyle) and Coby Marcus Rivilla (boys’ 9-10 50m backstroke).

“We want these kids to experience competing against the best swimmers from other countries, to learn new techniques, to gain knowledge from other cultures and to earn new friends,” added the PSL chief.

Papa also expressed gratitude to the Filipino community in Japan led by Myles Briones Beltran, Katsumata Hiroshi, Arnel Pun­zalan, Lovely Ishii and Sachiko Inose for extending support to the PSL delegation.

“The bayanihan spirit is so alive here and we’re so grateful for that. We also want to thank MX3 for its support to the PSL delegates competing in Japan,” Papa said.