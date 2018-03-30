PSL begins campaign in Indian Ocean All-Star tilt

Promising tanker Alister Archer Corpuz will open the Philippine Swimming League’s (PSL) campaign in the 2018 Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge beginning today at the HBF Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Corpuz, a member of the Diliman Preparatory School swimming team, plunges into action in the girls’ 8-year 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 50m backstroke events.

Her elder brother Francino Archer Corpuz will also vie for medals in the boys’ 10-year 50m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, 50m butterfly and 100m backstroke.

“We are optimistic of our chances. These kids are no pushovers. They are raring to compete and win medals for our country. The fighting spirit is there,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

On the second day of the competition, Alister Archer will compete in 100m butterfly, 50m breaststroke and 100m freestyle while Francino Archer will test his mettle in 50m backstroke, 100m butterfly, 50m breaststroke and 100m freestyle.

“I want them to take it one event at a time. More than 1,000 swimmers are participating this year and we’re hoping to win at least five medals,” added Papa.

PSL has been doing well in international competitions this year winning medals in the 2018 Bolles School Sharks TYR February swimming competition in Jacksonville, Florida, the 2018 Thanyapura Swimming Championships in Thanyapura Swimming Pool in Phuket, Thailand, and the Middle East Junior Swimming Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

PSL swimmers recently won 26 gold, 19 silver and eight bronze medals in the 2018 Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship in Tokyo, Japan.