PSL begins World Universiade tryout in Bataan

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) goes to Abucay, Bataan for the staging of the 121st PSL National Series as it aims to select swimmers for the 2019 Summer World University Games in Napoli, Italy.

The one-day meet will be held at the Sibul Spring Nature Resort on September 23.

Besides the Universiade, the tournament serves as qualifying event for international competitions in Australia, Japan, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, India and Hong Kong.

“The Philippine Swimming League continues to launch its grassroots development program in Bataan. We hope to find more talents outside of Manila, we will continue the search have give more swimmers opportunities to compete in international competition,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Medals are up for grabs in the 6-under, 7-year, 8-year, 9-year, 10-year, 11-year, 12-year, 13-year, 14-year and 15-over in boys and girls.

The top tankers in each age band will get their respective Most Outstanding Swimmer awards.

“We like them to see how to learn to be competitive but also see the beauty of the world and learn different culture and educate by traveling and make friends. This event is open to all young and aspiring swimmers who want to be part of the PSL team competing in different international tournaments,” added Papa.

Recently, PSL sent 36 tankers to the 2017 Summer World University Games held in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

And as early as now, PSL Chairman and former Senator Nikki Coseteng wants to start the country’s buildup for the 2019 Napoli Universiade.

“She instructed us to start selecting swimmers for 2019 Universiade. This time, the qualifying will be tougher to make sure that only the best swimmers will get the coveted Universiade slots,” added Papa.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as the official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).