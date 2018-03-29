PSL bet wins bronze in Africa meet

Philippine Swimming League (PSL) standout Risha de Guzman copped a bronze medal in the 2018 South African National Junior Age Group Championship held at the King’s Park swimming pool in Durban, South Africa.

De Guzman, a gold medalist in the SICC Invitational Swimming Championship in Singapore, posted a time of one minute and 18.97 seconds to take the third-place honors in the boys’ 12-year 100m breaststroke event.

Kian Keylock (1:16.61) and Josh Covill (1:17.15) grabbed the top two spots in the tournament that drew more than 80 teams from different parts of the region.

“PSL is happy with the exposure given to this young swimmer. It’s one way of motivating them and giving them confidence. It is a job well done. It was a good exposure for Risha for his future international competitions. We, at the Philippine Swimming League, are proud of his achievements and we are looking forward to bring him in other international tournaments,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

De Guzman also had a personal best of two minutes and 49.49 seconds in the 200m breastroke but it was only good for a fourth place finish behind Keylock (2:42.60), Covill (2:45.89) and Ross Paterson (2:49.17).

He also competed in 50m breaststroke (37.21), 200m freestyle (2:28.34), 200m individual medley (2:36.18) and 100m butterfly (1:14.91).

In 2016, De Guzman won three gold and two bronze medals in the 2016 Nairobi Swimming Association National Invitational Swimming Championship held at the Coast International Academy in Mombassa, Kenya.

He dominated the 200m IM (3:02.22), 50m breastsroke (44.16) and 100m butterfly (1:31.12) before settling for bronze medals in the 100m breaststroke (1:40.02) and 50m butterfly (40.13).