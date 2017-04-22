PSL bets bag 17 medals in Dubai meet

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) bagged 10 gold, four silver and three bronze medals in the 2017 Hamilton Aquatics Swimming Championship at the Hamad Sports Complex in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Promising tankers Joana Amor Cervas and Julia Ysabelle Basa made their presence felt by claiming four gold medals in their respective age bands.

“Philippine Swimming League brought in Dubai 10 newcomers in international competitions to develop them here in a tournament hosted by Hamilton Aquatics. We want our new swimmers to be competitive yet enjoy the beauty of Dubai,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Cervas won gold medals in the 50m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 50m breaststroke of the girls’ 11-year category while Basa dominated the 50m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 50m breaststroke in the girls’ 10-year class.

“We have this program to develop young swimmers skill and motivate them. Cervas is from Aklan Swim Team while Basa is from Avila Swim Team. Both swimmers’ records were recognized. Hard work and outstanding performance are indeed required to break a Hamilton Aquatics Swimming Academy speed limit,” added Papa.

The other gold medal winner was Marille Charlize Montenegro of Cabanatuan City who topped the girls’ 50m freestyle in the event participated in by more than 500 tankers from different parts of the world.

The other medalists were Jodi Mikhaila Tan, Kate Zaira Roberto, Noel Jasen Nuñez, Gian Paulo Gomez and Francino Archer Corpuz.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).