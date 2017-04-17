PSL bets bag 28 medals in Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) contingent bagged a total of 20 gold, seven silver and one bronze medals in the 2017 Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge held at the HBF Challenge Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque’s Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh ended the country’s campaign on a high note by setting a new Philippine national junior record in the girls’ 9-10 100m freestyle.

Mojdeh posted one minute and 9.24 seconds in winning the gold medal besting her Australian counterparts Abbey Carter and Cayleight Davis, who registered 1:13.11 and 1:14.06 for silver and bronze, respectively.

Overall, Mojdeh got eight gold medals to lead the squad in the tournament that drew more than 600 tankers from different parts of the world.

“What an awesome performance coming from just only four swimmers this year. We won a total of 20 gold, seven silver and one bronze medals,” said PSL Regional Director and Delegation Head Joan Mojdeh.

Reigning Male Swimmer of the Year Sean Terence Zamora made his presence felt with eight gold and two silver while De La Salle Zobel standouts Joey Del Rosario and Jana Kim Frauline Del Rosario also won medals in their age groups.

Joey bagged three gold, one silver and one bronze in the boys’ 9-10 class while Jana Kim Frauline chipped in one gold and four silvers in the girls’ 9-10 category.

“It was really a tiring meet because all their events are close together so they were running around as soon as they finish swimming to start another event without taking a break. I am just amazed how the kids are keeping up and kept on going winning medals for our country. Their passion for the sport is truly commendable,” added Mojdeh, who also served as head coach of Team Asia in relay events.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions. It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).