PSL bets bag MOS plum in Japan tilt

Six Philippine Swimming League (PSL) tankers bagged the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awards in their respective divisions in the 2017 Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship held at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool in Tokyo, Japan.

Two-time Philippine Sportswriters Association Tony Siddayao awardee Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque captured the top honors in the girls’ 9-10 category after winning six gold and one silver medals highlighted by five new records.

Mojdeh notched new marks in the 100m breaststroke (1:25.55), 200m Individual Medley (2:40.38), 100m butterfly (1:12.27), 100m Individual Medley (1:15.16) and 50m butterfly (32.00) then got another gold in the 50m breaststroke (39.00).

The other MOS winners were Dave Tiquia of National University, Aubrey Tom of International Learning Academy of Cainta, Lee Grant Cabral of Diliman Preparatory School, Trump Christian Luistro of Hope Christian School and Master Charles Janda of Bataan.

Tiquia earned two golds, five silvers and one bronze while Tom secured two golds, four silvers and one bronze in the tournament that drew some 600 swimmers from more than 20 countries including those from powerhouse China, United States and hosl Japan.

Cabral pocketed one gold, five silvers and three bronzes, Luistro won six silvers and three bronzes, and Janda delivered one gold, five silvers and three bronzes.

“We’re proud of these kids. These are the future of Philippine swimming and we need to guide them towards achieving their ultimate dream of making it to the top, being at par with the world’s best. And by sending them abroad to train and compete in international tournaments is part of our program,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Overall, the Filipino tankers will be going home with 13 gold, 31 silver and 11bronze medals to start the Philippine Swimming League’s international campaign on a high note.

“It’s just the start of our international competitions. We’ll be gunning for more medals in our next trip abroad. It’s a good exposure for them,” stressed Papa.

Papa was accompanied by PSL Secretary General Maria Susan Benasa, Delegation Head Marcelino Dalen, PSL Regional Director Joan Mojdeh and Coach Alex Papa.

The PSL chief thanked District 2820 Club of Tsukuba Ibaraki President Atushi Amemiya, District 3810 Rotary Club of Manila Remedios Circle President Elect Marie Grace Macatangay, former President Marcelino Dalen, Akihuko Sudo of Fujita Trading Corporation and Hiroshi Katsumata of Katsumata Boxing Promotions for helping the PSL delegation.