PSL bets begin campaign in 22nd SSC Open Sat

Veteran international campaigners Marc Bryan Dula of Weisenheimer Academy and Aubrey Tom of International Learning Academy of Cainta will be leading the Philippine Swimming League’s (PSL) campaign in the 22nd SSC Open Invitational Midget Meet beginning on Saturday at the Singapore Swimming Club competition pool.

The delegation headed by PSL President Susan Papa and Secretary General Maria Susan Benasa, and coaches Alex Papa and Aidar Umih, has already left for Singapore on Thursday.

Also seeing action are Joey Del Rosario of De La Salle-Zobel, Estelle Margaret Mendez of Hollistic Learning Academy and Tara Beard of British School of Manila – all veterans of international competitions.

The other members of the team are Ma. Alaina Celine Arquiza, Louisse Lana Ballesteros, Jieon Andre Balota, Armaine Victoria Bayubay, Zevastiane Grey Buhain, Ember Kirsten Cahigan, Aizen John Episcope, Samantha Gail Inkee, Master Charles Janda, Joshua Ezekiel Jordan, Princess Jasmine Moelter, Miguel Alfonso Mujar, Noel Jazen Nunez, Naomi Kim Quiambao, Lorenzo Yvanliel Regalado, Kate Zaira Roberto, Simone Toira Rosayaga, Asha Segotier, Thyrone Somera, Gregory Miles Sumile, Triza Haileyana Tabamo, Euri Sean Raphael Torrefiel and Jaden Will Valin.

“It’s part of the process of our grassroots development program. We’re sending them abroad as early as possible to gain experience since they will be competing against their foreign counterparts.,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

PSL is on a roll as it bagged numerous gold medals in the Tokyo Winter Swimming Championship in Japan in February, Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Australia in March, 2016 Stingrays Swimming Championship in Hong Kong in May, and Singapore Invitational Swimming Championship in August.

“We want to continue our streak. These kids are raring to compete. Some of them are first-timers in international competition and we’re happy that we’re able to provide them proper exposure,” added Papa.

PSL is a national sports swimming association for Universities and Colleges accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines (Fessap), internationally affiliated member of Federation of International Sports University (FISU).