PSL bets fly to Dubai meet

Promising tanker Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy will be leading the Philippine Swimming League’s (PSL) campaign in the 2017 Hamilton Aquatics Swimming Championship beginning today at the Hamad Sports Complex in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 10-year-old Dula is fresh from a successful campaign in the Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship held in Tokyo last month.

“We’re happy to develop our new swimmers and give them a chance to compete in Dubai from grassroots. They will compete yet I want them to enjoy Dubai who has most wonderful places in the world,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Also seeing action are Francino Archer Corpuz of Diliman Preparatory School, Marielle Montenegro of College of Immaculate Concepcion-Cabanatuan, and Joana Cervas, Kate Roberto and Gian Paolo Angelo Gomez of Aklan Swimming Team.

The other members of the team are Julia Basa of Avila Squad Academy Swim Team, Jasmin Mikaela Tan and Jodi Mikhaila Tan of Megalodon Swim Team-Mindoro, Amytha Bienne Abarintos and Noel Jazen Nuñez of San Pablo Swim Club-Laguna, and Triza Haileyana Tabamo, Alexi Lucile Gapultos, Jacob Ethan Gapultos, Jude Austin Gapultos, Danielle Kyra Pelayo, Louisa Jhoei Solomon and Rhandon John Solomon of Tarlac Mako Swim Team.

Recently, PSL bagged a total of 28 medals – 20 gold, seven silver and one bronze – in the 2017 Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge held at the HBF Challenge Stadium in Perth, Australia and 14 gold medals in the Thanyapura Invitational Swimming Championship in Phuket, Thailand.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).