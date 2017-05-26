PSL bets plunge into HK meet action

Thirteen Philippine Swimming League (PSL) tankers will be vying for honors in the 2017 Hong Kong Stingray Invitational Swimming Championship beginning today at the Hong Kong International School in Tai Tam Campus, Red Hill.

Heading the list is Philippine national junior record holder Jerard Jacinto who recently broke three national records in the 2017 Palarong Pambansa held in Antique.

The 15-year-old University of the East standout also copped medals in the 2016 Hamilton Aquatics Long Course Swimming Championship held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in December.

“Jacinto is expected to have a strong opponent from Hong Kong, and much older Filipino college swimmers from National Collegiate Athletic Association who will also be competing in the tournament,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Jacinto beat older swimmers in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 swimming competitions where he notched new marks in the 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke – making him the best backstroke tanker in the country today.

The other PSL swimmers competing in the Hong Kong meet are Alyaa Kim Cabatian, Sofia Mae Ching, Hanna Rafflyn Sales, Bernadette Cabatian and Kashira Tiong in the girls’ category; and Arbeen Miguel Thruelen, Matthew Aaron Carbonell, Raindale Ching, Ryan Anjelo Pamintuan, Macky Angelo Carbonell, Jeremiah Martin Bautista and Andre Vaughn Aquino in the boys’ class.

The Filipino tankers aim to surpass the country’s 22-gold, 11-silver and 35-bronze medal haul in the 2016 edition of the meet.

EMIL C. NOGUERA