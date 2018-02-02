PSL bets all set for Bolles School Sharks TYR

The Philippines Swimming League (PSL) is all set to compete in the 2018 Bolles School Sharks TYR February swimming competition beginning on Friday (Saturday in Manila) at the Cecil Aquatics Center in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ten tankers will banner the country’s campaign led by Paul Christian King Cusing (boys’ 15-over), Paula Camerla Cusing (girls’ 14-year) and Francino Archer Corpuz (boys’ 10-year) – all standouts of the Diliman Preparatory School.

Paul Christian King, Paula Camerla and Corpuz will be vying for honors in the tournament that drew more than 600 tankers from different states in US.

University of the Philippines swimmer Trisha Anne Oliveros will see action in two events in the girls’ 15-over while Master Charles Janda, a Most Outstanding Swimmer awardee in the Tokyo Swimming Meet, will compete in 10 events in the boys’ 10-under.

Joaquin Federico Mirasol guns for medals in 10 events in the boys’ 11-12 year as well as Sofia Mae Ching (eight events in girls’ 10-year), Raindale Ching (six events in boys’ 13-year), Sophia Anne Barcelo (six events in girls’ 12-year), Jazmine Francheska Mirasol (six events in girls’ 15-over) and Jazmine Francheska Mirasol (six events in girls’ 11-year).

“It’s a good opportunity for our young swimmers to compete in this tournament. It’s part of the process and we’re hoping that these kids will learn a lot from this experience,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Gina Cusing will be the head of delegation while Cherry Corpuz serves as her deputy.

“It has always been said that the youth is the hope of the nation. We are really focusing on the youth by providing them with an endeavor that would guide their path toward becoming assets of society,” stressed Papa.

After the US tournament, the PSL will also send swimmers to different international competitions among them the Thanyapura Swimming Championship in Phuket, Thailand; Buccaneers Swimming Meet in Tokyo, Japan; Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Perth, Australia; and the SICC Swimming Tournament in Singapore.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

