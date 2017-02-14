PSL braces for 2017 international tournaments

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) has intensified its preparation for big international tournaments this year including the 2017 Japan Age-Group Swimming Championships in Tokyo and the 29th Summer World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan.

PSL President Susan Papa wants to ensure that the swimmers are in top condition before plunging into action in Japan where age-groupers from the United States, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and host Japan are expected to show up.

“There will be FINA world junior swimmers present and we look forward in competing against them. So far, our program is on track. We’ve been to a lot of international competitions as we aim to learn new techniques,” Papa stressed.

Medals are up for grabs in each division while trophies will be given to the Most Outstanding Swimmers in every age bands. Each swimmer is allowed to participate in three individual events and two relay events.

“PSL would like to thank District 2820 club of Tsukuba Ibaraki President Atushi Amemiya, District 3810 Rotary Club of Manila Remedios Circle President Elect Marie Grace Macatangay, former President Marcelino Dalen as PSL head delegation, Akihuko Sudo of Fujita Trading Corporation, and Hiroshi Katsumata owner of Katsumata Boxing Promotions,” added Papa.

PSL is a national sports swimming association supported by the Philippine Sports Commission recognized by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an internationally affiliated member of Federation of International Sports University.