PSL claims 65 medals in Doha swim meet

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) copped a total of 65 medals— 42 golds, 10 silvers and 13 bronzes—in the 2017 Hamilton Aquatics Long Course Swimming Championships held at the Hamad Aquatics Centre in Doha, Qatar.

Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh will be going home with 18 gold and two silver medals she won in the girls’ 11-year category. She dominated the 400m individual medley, 200m butterfly, 200m backstroke, 200m breaststroke, 200m IM, 100m butterfly, 100m breaststroke, 100m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and 50m butterfly.

“This competition is one of a kind. The sky’s the limit. Each of them has minimum of 10 events and there is a swim finals. Jasmine was incredible. She had 12 individual events in 11-year category although she’s just 10 years old,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Heather White was also unstoppable when she pocketed 12 gold, one silver and five bronze medals in the girls’ 10-year while Ruben White delivered five gold, four silver and six bronze medals in the boys’ 13-year event.

The other medallists were Rowena de Guzman (four golds and two silvers) and Risha Melvin de Guzman (three golds, one silver and two bronzes).

“Jasmine swam 12 events in 11-year category then took the challenge in eight more events as she qualified in the finals of 12-year event. We, coaches in Doha including timers were just amazed as you see her almost at the starting block present!

Practically in less than five minutes of every final events,” added Papa.

Mojdeh is also fresh from successful campaign in the 2017 Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Perth, Australia where she won eight gold medals and another six-gold medal showing in the 2017 Thanyapura Invitational Swimming Championship in Phuket, Thailand.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as the official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).