PSL cops 10 medals in Australia meet

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) bagged a total of 10 medals – five golds, three silvers and two bronzes – in the 2018 Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge held at the HBF Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Diliman Preparatory School standouts Alister Archer Corpuz and Francino Archer Corpuz continued to shine in their respective age bands with the former winning two mints and the latter earning one gold and a couple of third-place finishes on the final day of the competition.

Alister Archer dominated the girls’ 8-year event 50m backstroke with a time of 52.73 seconds then helped Team Asia in claiming the girls’ 8-year 4x50m medley relay top honors.

For his part, Francino Archer steered Team Asia to another gold-medal finish in the boys’ 10-year 4x50m medley relay before adding two bronzes – 50m backstroke (41.99) and 100m butterfly (1:33.19) events.

“It was an awesome performance for these young swimmers who are products of PSL’s grassroots development program. Winning medals against the world’s best young swimmers is such a great achievement not only for them but for the whole country,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

On the first day of the tournament, Alister Archer won gold in 4x50m freestyle relay, and silvers in 50m butterfly (48.80) and 50m freestyle (38.60) events while Francino Archer copped gold in 4x50m freestyle relay and silver in 50m butterfly event (39.18).

“We would also like to thank DPS president and former senator Nikki Coseteng for her unwavering support to these young swimmers. We will continue sending swimmers abroad to further hone their skills and to be at par with the world’s best swimmers,” added Papa, who also thanked Landy Matugas, Brad Matugas and Vicki Wotherspoon of the Filipino Community in Australia for extending support to the team.