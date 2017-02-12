PSL goes to Bataan

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) will be going to Bataan to continue its grassroots development program with the staging of the 108th PSL National Series – Motivational Swimming Meet on February 18 at the Avila Swimming Pool in Magtanong, Abucay.

More than 300 tankers have already signified their intention to participate in the tournament which aims to discover promising tankers for future international competitions in Australia, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong.

“We want to open the doors to all young and aspiring swimmers who want to be part of the PSL team competing in different international tournaments. We are looking forward to discover more fresh talents,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Veteran tanker Marvin Paralisan, a bataan native, has been competing with the PSL both in local and international competitions. In fact, he was part of the Philippine delegation in the 2015 Summer University Games held in Gwangju, South Korea.

Paralisan will be seeing action anew in the 2017 edition of the prestigious world meet touted as the second biggest sporting event in the world next to the Olympic Games.

“It is our goal to inspire young swimmers. Our main objective is to identify talents and send them in international competitions. We want them to experience this opportunity to represent our and bring honors to our country,” added Papa.

Medals are up for grabs in the 6-under, 7-year, 8-year, 9-year, 10-year, 11-year, 12-year, 13-year, 14-year and 15-over for boys and girls with the top tankers in each category will be awarded with the Most Outstanding Swimmer trophies.

“We would like to thank Avila Swim Academy for hosting the event. PSL is giving much support to this province and its neighboring regions. What ever we had accomplish PSL wants to do the same to promote the swimming sports and develop swimming champions through grassroots development program,” stressed Papa.

PSL is a national sports swimming association supported by the Philippine Sports Commission recognized by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an internationally affiliated member of Federation of International Sports University.