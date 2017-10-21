PSL Grand Prix rolls of today

Four powerhouse squads—bolstered with talented imports—march to the warpath to raise the curtain of the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix today (Saturday) at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Two-time champion Foton kicks off its title-retention bid when it clashes with Cignal at 6 pm while Generika-Ayala tests the mettle of heavyweight Petron in the 4 pm opener of this prestigious women’s volleyball tourney bankrolled by Mikasa, Senoh, Mueller, Grand Sport, Rebisco, Island Rose, Cloudfone, UCPB Gen and Asics.

Both matches will be shown live on ESPN5, the league’s official broadcast partner.

The formal opening ceremonies, however, is set next Saturday (Oct 28) at the same venue where incumbent United States national women’s volleyball team head coach and FIVB Hall of Famer Karsh Kiraly will serve as guest of honor.

After ruling the past two editions of this season-ending conference, the Tornadoes are again coming in as heavy favorites due to the recruitment of prolific Serbians Sara Klisura and Katarina Vukamanovic as well as Mon­tenegrin Dragana Perunicnic.

Foton also brought in the solid core of Jen Reyes, EJ Laure, CJ Rosario and last year’s Most Valuable Player Jaja Santiago, who gained massive international experience following a 17-day training in Japan and competing in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

“We are prepared,” said Foton coach Moro Branislav, adding that Klisura and Vukamanovic are his former players in a club league in Belgrade while Perunicnic is her personal choice.

“In my opinion, the Grand Prix is a very important tournament. So, we might as well assemble the strongest possible team. I like our preparation and I believe that our team will make it all the way to the championship.”

But the Tornadoes’ road to an unprecedented GP three-peat would never be easy.

A team overflowing with seasoned players in Cignal is tipped to give Foton a hard time as it recruited a pair of strong middle blockers and a heady libero to compliment the firepower of Janine Marciano, Honey Royse Tubino, Paneng Mercado, Rachel Anne Daquis and Jovelyn Gonzaga at the wings.

Australian national team skipper Beth Carey, American blocker Alexis Matthews and Japanese libero Mami Miyashita were tapped to bolster the HD Spikers’ defensive fortress in what looms to be the most serious, most competitive edition of the Grand Prix.

“So far we’re okay. Our problem at the defensive end was addressed with the recruitment of our imports,” said Cignal coach George Pascua, the architect of Petron’s 13-0 sweep of the PSL All-Filipino Conference in 2015.

“Our imports were here early so we had a lot of time jelling and working on our chemistry. It’s good that most of my players were already veterans, so developing chemistry was easier than expected.”

Also expected to attract a huge weekend crowd is the battle between Petron and Generika-Ayala.

The Blaze Spikers fell short of winning the title last year and are expected to go full blast right in their first match.

Lindsay Stalzer, who powered Foton in crushing Petron in the best-of-three finals last year, crossed the enemy line and joined the Blaze Spikers in their quest for title while American Hillary Hurley and Japanese libero Yuri Fukuda were tapped to spearhead the support crew that includes Mika Reyes, Frances Molina, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Remy Palma, Bernadeth Pons and Sisi Rondina.

It won’t be easy, though, as the Lifesavers will parade former Arizona stars Katarina Pilepic of Croatia and Penina Snuka of United States as their imports.

They also re-hired Darlene Ramdin, who is still fresh from steering Trinidad and Tobago to a slot in the FIVB World Championship in Japan next year.

Games Today

(Filoil Flying V Centre)

4 pm – Generika-Ayala vs Petron

6 pm – Cignal vs Foton