PSL hails PSC recognition

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) hailed the recognition given by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) William “Butch” Ramirez as the official swimming association citing its solid grassroots development program in the country.

PSL officials led by its President Susan Papa, PSL Chairman and former Senator Nikki Coseteng along with Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption founder Dante Jimenez expressed gratitude for the support thrown by the government sports agency.

“The Philippine Swimming League welcome the annoncement of seeking recognition as official swimming association by the Philippine Sports Commission headed by Chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez,” said Papa.

Early this month, PSL wrote to the PSC to discuss the swimming association’s grassroots development program as well as its plan of sending swimmers in international competitions this year.

“It is a victory for the swimming community. The PSL is an inclusive association, there is no need to pay fees for membership and its local and regional competition as well as selection of international competition is open to all,” added Coseteng.

The PSL has been doing well in international competitions for the past years.

Last year, they won numerous gold medals in Japan, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates. They also staged regular competitions in different parts of the country including in Visayas and Mindanao.

“The swimming community from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao cheered upon learning the news. Chairman Ramirez declared PSL accreditation and announce that we can now use the facilities of the government for training our national swimmers from PSL and other swimming association,” stressed Papa.

The PSL chief is scheduled to go to Mindanaos to hold swimming clinics and at the same time share the swimming equipment donated by the Dubai-based Prime Star Sports Academy.

“We will call upon the swimming community all over the country to share the good news. We believe in inclusive development in sports as discussed during the meeting among former Mayor now president Rodrigo Roa Duterte, PSL president Susan Papa and VACC last March 2016 in Legazpi City during the campaign period,” Jimenez said for his part.