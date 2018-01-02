PSL to hold 3 tourneys in January

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) will open the 2018 season with three swimming competitions in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The PSL goes to Visayas first with the staging of the 128th PSL National Series Long Course Swimming Meet on January 14 at the Villareal Stadium Swimming Pool in Roxas City to be followed by the Luzon event titled 129th PSL National Series Long Course Swimming Championship on January 20 at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

Swimmers from Mindanao region will also have the chance to test their prowess when the PSL holds its 130th PSL National Series on January 28 at the Dipolog Sports Complex in Olingan Dipolog City, Zam­boanga Del Norte.

“We have a lot of local and international competitions this year and this early, we want to select swimmers for those competitions. We are opening the doors for good swimmers in different parts of the country to give them a chance to be part of the PSL team,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The three tournaments will serve as qualifying event for international tournaments the association will be joining among them the prestigious 2019 Summer World University Games (Universiade) in Naples, Italy.

“Apart from our international competitions, the Philippine Swimming League is also preparing for the Summer World University Games to be held next year in Italy. It’s one of our focus this year – to pick swimmers for Universiade,” added Papa.

The PSL will also be seeing action in the Buccaneer Swimming Championship in Tokyo, Japan; Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Perth, Australia; Thanyapura Swimming Championship in Phuket, Thailand; and the Hamilton Aquatics Swimming Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.