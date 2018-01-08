PSL holds specialized seminar for coaches

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) continued to educate the Filipino coaches through its 2018 Seminar for American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) Level 1 held at the Diliman Preparatory School (DPS) High School Audio Visual Room in Quezon City.

Ernest Jay Ungoco, who attended the World Swimming Coaches Association (WSCA) Seminar in Napa California in 2014, led the seminar.

“Coaching Education Program has been developed for you coaches. New coaches, grab the best opportunity possible in your coaching profession. PSL has been taking to World Coaches to enhance and to mature your coaching skills,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

PSL Chairman Sen. Nikki Cose­teng graced the event and shared words of wisdom.

The USA Swimming Coaching Education Program has been developed to help the coaches, the new swimming coaches, get off to the best start possible in the coaching profession. This program is the result of years of development and planning by many professional people.

Experienced coaches, researchers and administrators have all contributed to the knowledge base from which this program has been developed.

According to Papa, coaching education is needed for many reasons, but the bottom line is that as swimming coaches, they are lifeblood of swimming program and deserve a means to improve your effectiveness.

This coaching education program is designed to present in practical terms the theory, facts and experiences learned through years of research and practice in the sports sciences.

“USA Swimming and the American Swimming Coaches Association are convinced that as you increase your knowledge, you improve your effectiveness. That is, you will be better able to teach skills, relate to your swimmers and achieve more success if provided this education, than if you were not,” Papa stressed.

“The most significant result of increased knowledge and improved effectiveness is an increased enjoyment of coaching. Coaching should be as much fun for you as it is for your swimmers,” she ended.

The seminar was attended by Jovi De Emoy, Alic Deniel Dela Cruz, Oliver Dela Cruz, Jose Borres, Markjhon Paul Chuca, Luisito Luistro, Luciano Antonio, Marc Louie Barut, Jeffrey Gaspar, Michel Vitin, Tristan Tabamo, Fernando Untalan, Jonathan Gapultos, Jeffrey Medrano, Manuel De Leon Jr., Roger Tolentino, Joel Garalde, Alfredo Mascardo Jr., Albashir Jumdani, Albert Sermonia and Jennifer Sermonia.