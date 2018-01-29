PSL joins Kiwanis International

I, as president of the Philippine Swimming League, and Regional Director for Region VI Pepe Borres recently attended the Kiwanis Interna­tional Kapisnon’s 6th Installation of New Members of Kapiz Angels Wings in Capiz, Roxas City.

Kapiz Angels Wings is the newest member of the Kiwanis Club and its objective is to help shelter the homeless, feed the hungry, mentor the disadvantaged and care for the sick.

Also to develop youth as leaders, build playgrounds, raise funds for pediatric research and much more. We believe that helping a child helps the world, President Ronald So said.

The PSL is scheduled to host a swimming competition in Capiz this March in partnership with Kiwanis Club member the Kapiz Angels Wings.

PSL together with Kapiz Angels Wings member will develop young swimmers and provide grassroots program to help them get scholarship in their ducation thru swimming.

The program will also help the state to have healthy life style and discipline the young athletes.

Kiwanis International is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. In an atmosphere of fun and friendship, Kiwanians aim to make a difference.

Membership in a Kiwanis club will give you the chance to meet people from all walks of life, including local business people and community leaders. It will also give you the opportunity to contribute to improving your community.