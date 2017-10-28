PSL Laoag tilt unfolds today

More than 500 tankers will be vying for honors in the 124th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series beginning today in Laoag.

The tournament serves as qualifying event for international tournaments in Singapore, Japan, Thailand and United Arab Emirates.

“This competition is open to all. We are not requiring a membership for swimmers to join international competitions. As long as you meet the standards and you are willing to represent our country, you are in,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

All eyes will be on reigning PSL Female Swimmer of the Year and Philippine national junior record holder Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh and Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy – both fresh from successful campaign in the Buccaneer Invitational Swimming Championship in Tokyo, Japan.

“We want to bring our competition to the next level. We want to challenge every swimmer to aim high and aim for big international competitions. A medal won in any international competition shines brighter than a medal won locally,” said Papa.

Swimmers from Cavite, University of the Philippines Integrated School, Zambales, Parañaque, Pampanga, Quezon, Cavite, Bicol, Quezon City, Manila, Marikina and Baguio will see action in the tournament.

“This program of the PSL helps a lot of coaches, parents and swimmers sustain their interest to train and keep on improving their time records,” added Papa.