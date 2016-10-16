PSL-Manila skipper Daquis still recovering

Philippine Superliga-Manila team captain Rachel Anne Daquis has expressed hopes of recovering from her ankle injury in time for the opening of the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“I have a big responsibility to be the captain of this team,” said 28-year-old Daquis, who got injured while playing for RC Cola Army in the PSL Grand Prix.

“For me, the Women’s Club World Championship is that competition I could not miss, that is why I am doing my best to recover,” said Daquis in a report posted on the FIVB website.

PSL-Manila will be up against Rexona-Sesc Rio, which is the defending South American and Brazil Superleague champion, in the main match of the prestigious tournament.

The other members of the Philippine team are locals Mika Reyes, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Kim Fajardo, Jaja Santiago, Frances Molina and Jen Reyes, and imports Ekaterina Krivets of Russia, Yevgeniya Nyukhalova of Ukraine, Lynda Morales of Puerto Rico, Yuri Fukuda of Japan, Stephanie Niemer and Lindsay Stalzer of the US, and Tichaya Boonlert of Thailand.

Serbian Moro Branislav is head coach while Japanese Shun Takahashi is assistant coach.

The Philippines is expected to face a tough challenge against the Brazilian team bannered by two-time Olympic gold medalist Fabiola de Oliveira, 2016 Rio Olympics veterans Gabi Guimaraes, Juciely Silva Barreto and import Anne Buijs, who powered the Netherlands to a fourth place finish at the Rio Olympics.

PNA