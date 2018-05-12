PSL- MX3 Swimming Challenge opens today

The country’s top young swimmers will see action today in the 136th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – MX3 Swimming Challenge at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

More than 500 tankers from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will compete with high hopes of earning slots for international tournaments including the 2019 Summer World University Games in Italy.

The competition is divided into three categories namely Class AB (Elite), Class C/Motivational and Novice Class.

“We are truly humbled and blessed by the number of the teams who have joined. Please be advised that because of the huge number of participants, warm up will start at 6 a.m. for the morning session (Category C/Motivational and Novice) and competition starts at 8 a.m. For the afternoon session (Category AB), warm up will start at 12:30 noon and competition starts at 1:30 p.m.,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers by age band while trophies await the Most Outstanding Swimmer awardees.

“PSL would like to thank MX3 for supporting our grassroots development program. We want to develop young swimmers for future international competitions, guide them with proper training and exposure,” added Papa.

The PSL team is fresh from its successful campaigns in the 2018 Bolles School Sharks Invitational Swimming Championships at the Uible Pool in Jacksonville, Florida, and the 2018 Shanghai Invitational Swimming Championships at the Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai, China.

In Florida, back-to-back PSL Male Swimmer of the Year Marc Bryan Dula copped four gold and one bronze medals while in Shanghai, Palarong Pambansa Most Bemedalled Athlete Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh swept all her three events.