PSL National Series goes to Capiz

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) resumes its grassroots development program as it travels to the Visayas to hold the 133rd PSL National Series on Sunday at the Villareal Stadium Swimming Pool in Roxas City, Capiz.

More than 300 tankers have signed up with high hopes of earning spots in major international tournaments that the PSL is joining next year including the 30th Summer World University Games in Italy.

Besides the Universiade, the PSL will be joining this year the Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Australia, SICC Swimming Championship in Singapore and the Hamilton Aquatics Swimming Championship in United Arab Emirates.

“It’s our goal to bring the competitions to the provinces to give others a chance to qualify for our competitions. It’s a good venue to showcase their talent,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

Top swimmers from Cebu, Bacolod, Davao, Bicol, Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna, Quezon and Batangas are expected to see action in the competition.

The PSL is fresh from its successful campaign in the 2018 Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship, where it won 26 gold, 19 silver and eight bronze medals highlighted by 10 new records in the open and area categories.

PSL tankers have also won medals in the 2018 Bolles School Sharks TYR February swimming competition in Jacksonville, Florida, the 2018 Thanyapura Swimming Championships in Thanyapura Swimming Pool in Phuket, Thailand, and the Middle East Junior Swimming Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.