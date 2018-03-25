PSL National Series goes to Lucena

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) will stage its 134th National Series – Long Course Swim Meet today at the Alcala Sports Complex swimming pool in Lucena City.

The competition will start at 8 a.m. after a the opening rites to be led by PSL president Susan Papa, secretary general Maria Susan Benasa and coach Virgie De Luna of host team Quezon Killer Whales.

The tournament features three classes namely Class A B and C.

Some 300 swimmers from 50 teams aim to earn berths for international tournaments among them the 2019 Summer World University Games in Naples, Italy, the 2018 Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Perth, Australia, the Hong Kong Stingrays Invitational Swimming Championship and the SICC Swimming Championship in Singapore.

“Our young swimmers must undergo this process of development as there is no shortcuts in sports, it is measured by time. In the end, it must be parallel with our goal of having sound mind and body,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

“We would like to thank Gov. David Suarez, Ouans Farm Resort, Daily Bread Bakery and Myrna Lagaya of MX3 for supporting the competition hosted by Quezon Killer Whales coach Virgie De Luna,” Papa said.